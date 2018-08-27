VALPARAISO — Police took a 30-year-old Valparaiso man into custody early Sunday on a preliminary charge of sexual battery after a clerk at a local hotel said he showed up in the lobby wearing only boxer shorts and making sexual advances.
Billy Allen-Coleman faces that felony charge and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, according to Valparaiso police.
Allen-Coleman showed up at 4 a.m. Sunday at the County Inn & Suites, 2020 LaPorte Ave. in Valparaiso, obtained a room key and made sexually suggestive comments to the female clerk, police said.
He then returned to the hotel lobby 20 minutes later wearing nothing but his boxer shorts and was making sexually suggestive movements, police said. Allen-Coleman then attempted to pull the clerk into the nearby kitchen and kissed her.
When another hotel guest showed up in the lobby, the clerk reportedly asked him for help. Allen-Coleman continued to harass the woman and broke a juice machine while "helping" her prepare breakfast for the hotel guests, police said. He also grabbed her in a sexual manner, police said.
The manager ordered Allen-Coleman to leave and police said they later found him walking in the city. He reportedly denies the allegations.