WINFIELD — Two weeks after a 36-year-old woman was found beaten to death in her home, police remain mum on the status of the investigation.

Neither Winfield Town Marshal Daniel Ball nor county police, who were called in to help with the investigation, have responded to requests for an update.

The last report came March 1, when Ball said investigators believed the death, which has been ruled a homicide, was an isolated situation. He said there was no immediate danger to the public, but there has been no subsequent word of anyone in custody.

"We will provide public safety and investigatory updates as more information becomes available," Ball said at that time.

The battered and deceased body of Haley Losinski was discovered during the early evening of Feb. 27 by her parents, who showed up to check on her at her home in the 11000 block of Pike Place, Ball said.

"There were indications within the home that led the officers to believe that foul play may have been involved," Ball said of the 5:40 p.m. call.

Lake County Sheriff's Department crime scene investigators and the Lake County coroner's office were called to the scene, and Losinski was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m.

An autopsy done Feb. 28 revealed Losinski suffered a blunt force injury to the head, Ball said, and her death was ruled a homicide.

The Major Crimes Task Force was called in to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation was encouraged to contact Winfield police Detective Cpl. Jordan Billups-Taylor at jbtaylor@winfield.in.gov or at 219-713-7119.

The brutal death of Losinski stunned and saddened friends, including fellow intensive care nurse and Crown Point resident Leah Hasza.

"She was a friend, an amazing ICU nurse and we are all sad and miss her so much," Hasza said.

Losinski worked at Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville, according to Hasza.

Colleen McDermott said she graduated from the Valparaiso University accelerated nursing program with Losinski and they had worked in critical care together.

"We were close friends," McDermott said.

