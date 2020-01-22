Police nab big stash of pot in two stops on toll road

LAPORTE — Police say they scooped up a large quantity of marijuana during two traffic stops Tuesday along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road.

The first bust occurred late morning when an officer with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program stopped an eastbound car after a traffic violation and discovered a large quantity of marijuana, police said.

The driver, Amanda Salmons, 34, of Ohio, was taken into custody on a felony count of dealing marijuana and was given a $15,005 cash-only bond.

Less than two hours later, another DHE officer stopped a westbound pickup truck and discovered marijuana and a firearm inside.

The driver, Tshaka Brown, 34, of Webster, New York, was taken into custody on misdemeanor counts of possessing a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, police said.

He was given a $1,505 cash-only bond.