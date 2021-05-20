Police nab carjacking suspect following pursuit

A Merrillville carjacking suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after fleeing Hobart police in a pursuit.

A Hobart officer was patrolling near Ind. 51 and 61st Avenue when he spotted a vehicle that matched the description of one reported carjacked from Merrillville, Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said.

The officer confirmed the vehicle was the one carjacked and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and continued north on Ind. 51, then turned right on 10th Street, Gonzales said.

The suspect continued until he finally stopped in the area of 8th Avenue and Springdale Drive. A Hobart K-9 officer deployed his K-9 into the vehicle and apprehended the suspect, Gonzales said.

The man, a 35-year-old from Gary, and was arrested without further incident. He was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. He will be released to Merrillville Police for its ongoing investigation.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

