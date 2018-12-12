WINFIELD — One person remained in a hospital Wednesday, two days after a four-vehicle crash killed one driver and injured three others, police said.
Crews extinguished a fire in the engine compartment of one vehicle and extricated people from three of the four vehicles involved in Monday's crash about 9:45 p.m. Monday near 109th Avenue and Deer Creek Drive in Winfield. A fourth driver also was taken to a hospital, officials said.
Julian M. Tinoco, of Winfield, was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, where he was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma.
Another driver was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital and later flown to Loyola University Medical Center, police said. His condition was not known, Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball said Wednesday.
Two other drivers were taken to local hospitals and later released, Ball said.
Winfield and Lake County sheriff's police are investigating the crash.
No further information about how the crash occurred will be released pending the outcome of the investigation, Ball said.
"Upon the conclusion of the investigation, it will be determined what (if any) charges will be presented to the Lake County prosecutor," Ball said.
He declined to comment on whether alcohol may be a factor.
There have been two fatal crashes, 15 wrecks with serious injury, seven property damage crashes and two hit-and-run crashes along that stretch of 109th Avenue in the past five years, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.