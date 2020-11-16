Police officer accused of cheating at gaming to avoid paying child support

CROWN POINT — A supervisor in the Gary Police Department's Juvenile Division is facing a felony charge alleging he cheated at gaming by attempting to have someone else claim a jackpot he wasn't legally able to claim due to being in arrears on child support.

Sgt. Charles Lucas, who has served as a Gary police officer for 24 years, has not yet entered a plea, Lake Criminal Court records show.

An arrest warrant was recalled earlier this month on a motion filed by Lucas' attorney. His initial appearance was scheduled for Feb. 18 before Lake Superior Court Judge Nicholas Schiralli.

Lucas' attorney, Sonya Scott-Dix, did not respond Monday to an email seeking comment.

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans and Deputy Police Chief Michael Jackson also did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The Times confirmed Lucas' employment as a Gary police officer through a public records request.

According to court records, Lucas was playing a slot machine Jan. 8 at Ameristar Casino in East Chicago when he hit the jackpot.

He is accused of motioning to another man, who sat down at the machine and attempted to claim the jackpot.