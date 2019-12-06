{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville police officer who has been placed on unpaid leave because of domestic battery allegations made his first court appearance Friday.

Sgt. George Fields, 48, of Merrillville, appeared before Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Natalie Bokota, who entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Fields is accused of putting a gun in his girlfriend's mouth on more than one occasion and causing injuries to her face, neck and body during fights in November 2018, May 2019 and November 2019.

Fields was charged with four felony counts of criminal confinement, three felony counts of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.

If convicted of the highest count, level 4 felony criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, Fields could face a sentence of two two 12 years in prison.

Field's attorney, Matthew Fech, said he doesn't think the allegations contained in court records are accurate.

"I believe that the evidence will ultimately show and prove that my client is innocent of the charges that he's facing," Fech said.

Bokota approved Fields' request to travel to Illinois to take a grandson to medical appointments.

Fields' next court date is set for Jan. 31.

Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch said Friday he has filed a request for Fields' termination with the three-member Merrillville Metropolitan Board of Police Commissioners.

The board placed Fields on unpaid leave in November, Petruch said.

