CROWN POINT — A Merrillville police officer who has been placed on unpaid leave because of domestic battery allegations made his first court appearance Friday.
Sgt. George Fields, 48, of Merrillville, appeared before Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Natalie Bokota, who entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.
Fields is accused of putting a gun in his girlfriend's mouth on more than one occasion and causing injuries to her face, neck and body during fights in November 2018, May 2019 and November 2019.
Fields was charged with four felony counts of criminal confinement, three felony counts of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and three misdemeanor counts of domestic battery.
If convicted of the highest count, level 4 felony criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury, Fields could face a sentence of two two 12 years in prison.
Field's attorney, Matthew Fech, said he doesn't think the allegations contained in court records are accurate.
"I believe that the evidence will ultimately show and prove that my client is innocent of the charges that he's facing," Fech said.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Bokota approved Fields' request to travel to Illinois to take a grandson to medical appointments.
Fields' next court date is set for Jan. 31.
Merrillville Police Chief Joseph Petruch said Friday he has filed a request for Fields' termination with the three-member Merrillville Metropolitan Board of Police Commissioners.
The board placed Fields on unpaid leave in November, Petruch said.
Ahmad Jermahl Jones
Christian Alexander Lee
David Lee Runyan Jr.
Derrick Demoin Carney
Deshanna Arthellia Woodcox
Eric Chatman Jr.
Fredrick Childress III
Lauren Vistoria Whitlow
Robert Sanderson
Thomas Edward Alexanderson
Allen Joseph Orourke
Andrew James Ehlin
Anthony Joseph Mysliwiec
Charles Anthony Goforth
Cierra Myree Kelly
Eric Wayne Lockhart
Isaiah Lester Shepherd III
James Andrew Ousley Sr.
Jerry Qualls
Jessica Sue Pichon
Jonathan Lee Goonen
Joseph Eugenio Roman Torres
Larry Lee McKinney
Mark Terrell Rembert
Neil A. Hotkiewicz
Ryan Tristan Morris
Terilyn L. Julkes
Anthony Ben Jefferson Jr.
Brian Thomas Hayes
Cristian C. Flores
Demetrius Anton Morris
Holli Ann Johnson
Jessica Nicole Holmes
Kimmara Shannon Purnell
Lauren Ashley Keammerer
Leonardo Verduzco
Sara A. Smith
Zachary Alexander Lindahl
Felipe Rodriguez
Joshua Adam Heitlage
Vincent Joe Ruiz
Carlos James Donnivan Perkins
Darrell Eric Bogard
Jadel Jimmy Hamilton
James Paul Schmitt
Kejuan Dequincy Thompson
Lawrence Allen Muffett
Namik Kenal Oner
Sarah Elaine Cheesebrough
Steven Henry Bridgmon Jr.
Tara Jean McGhee
William Raymond Slazyk
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email