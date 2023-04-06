VALPARAISO — Police said they remained on alert overnight at Valparaiso University after receiving a report late Wednesday of armed suspects walking in the area of Beacon Hall.

Officers from the city, county and university police departments were called to the local campus at 11:37 p.m. and searched the building in question and surrounding area, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

Officers found no sign of the alleged suspects, he said.

"The investigation indicates that no credible threat exists and there is no danger to the community at this time," Hall said early Thursday. "Police will remain in the area overnight as a precautionary measure, and we ask that any suspicious behavior be reported immediately to authorities."

The action comes just days after the Portage Police Department announced plans to increase its presence at the eight elementary schools operated by Portage Township Schools.

"In the past, we have supplemented service to the eight elementary schools through patrol officers as part of their normal patrol duties," Portage Police Chief Michael Candiano said. "Moving forward, we will have officers assigned to the elementary schools on a part-time basis.

"Some may see this as simply a security measure," he said. "However, the benefits of having officers visiting schools goes much further. The relationship made between officers, students, staff and parents have far reaching positive effects in the present and for the future."

