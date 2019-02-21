Try 1 month for 99¢
GARY — Police are investigating a double homicide following the discovery of two bodies late Wednesday, officials said.

A man and woman — whose names have not yet been released — were found dead in the 400 block of Johnson Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office. 

A coroner's release listed the manner of death as homicide, but said the cause of death was pending further investigation.

Coroner's investigators were called to the scene about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man and woman were pronounced dead about 10:15 p.m.

The deaths of the two people mark the seventh and eighth homicides this year in Gary, records show.

Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

