Lauren Cross, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A woman was found dead Sunday at a hotel near the Interstate 65/U.S. 30 interchange, officials said.

Merrillville police found the woman after they were called about 1 p.m. to the Hampton Inn in the 8300 block of Georgia Street for death investigation, Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.

A Lake County coroner's release listed the woman as a Jane Doe.

The death is being investigated as a possible homicide, police said. The cause of death was pending further investigation, the coroner's release said.

The case appears to be an isolated crime, police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Lt. Ray Smith or Detective Aaron Ridgeway at 219-769-3722, ext. 347.

The Lake County sheriff's Crime Scene Unit and Superior Ambulance assisted at the scene.

