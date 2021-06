Police open homicide investigation in Region attorney's death

HOBART — Police were seeking surveillance video and gathering evidence Friday in the homicide of longtime Region attorney Bill Enslen.

Enslen, 75, was found dead by a relative about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 3600 block of W. 61st Avenue, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

Enslen was pronounced dead at the scene by Lake County coroner's investigators.

The cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, a coroner's release said. Police were treating the investigation as a homicide case, Gonzales said.

The house appeared to have been ransacked. Police set up a perimeter between 69th Avenue and Colorado Street and 61st Avenue and Liverpool Road and searched the area with K-9s, Gonzales said.

Anyone in the area who may have surveillance video or information about the case is asked to contact Detective Zack Crawford by calling 219-942-4774 or emailing him at zcrawford@cityofhobart.org.

