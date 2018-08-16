GARY — Police are investigating after two men were shot early Thursday morning while standing at a gas station near 49th Avenue and Georgia Street.
Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said police were dispatched at 1:29 a.m. Thursday to the gas station for a report of two gunshot wound victims.
Two men reported they were standing near the gas pumps when a vehicle of unknown description drove by, firing several shots, Hamady said.
One victim, a 23-year-old from Gary, ran to a residence in the 4900 block of Vermont Street to report the shooting, while a second victim, a 34-year-old, also from Gary, was met by police at the gas station with gunshot wounds.
The 23-year-old was struck in his left arm and grazed in his chest by a bullet, Hamady said. The 34-year-old was struck in his left arm and lower, middle back.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals. The circumstances behind the shooting remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sgt. Mario Gonzales at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the Gary Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.