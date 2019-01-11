Try 1 month for 99¢
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Porter County police said a 46-year-old Portage woman showed no remorse after an officer witnessed her drive at a high rate of speed past a school bus that had stopped to pick up children.

The bus driver had activated the vehicle's red flashing lights and stop sign, and children were in the process of boarding when Maria Mota "blatantly" and "recklessly" passed the bus, police said.

The officer said he was in the area of U.S. 6 and County Road 125 West at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday in response to earlier complaints from school bus drivers.

The westbound Duneland School Corporation bus in question pulled up in front of a residence on U.S. 6 and activated its warning system for other drivers to stop, police said. During the stop, Mota drove eastbound past the bus.

After being stopped by the officer, Mota reportedly said she saw the flashing lights on the bus and could not offer a valid reason for not stopping.

She was issued a summons on a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. The officer said he captured the alleged violation on his vehicle and body camera.

