Police procession, services announced for Hammond police sergeant who died from cancer

HAMMOND — Hammond Police Sgt. Dominic Stabolito died Tuesday following a difficult battle with cancer, the Hammond Fraternal Order of Police has announced.

"We are heartbroken and feel an immense loss as a department and FOP," the organization said. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the Stabolito family and those who love Dominic."

Stabolito joined the police department as a dispatcher in 1996 and was hired as an officer on December 23, 1999, according to Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

He was promoted to sergeant in 2014 and was an integral part of the department’s crime scene investigation unit, Kellogg said.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the Stabolito family and those who love Dominic," he said on behalf of the department.

"We are heartbroken as there are no words for the sadness we feel as a department," Kellogg said.

Visitation dates will be held 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Solan Pruzin Funeral Home at 12 Kennedy Ave. in Schererville.

His funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday at the same funeral home.