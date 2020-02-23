Police pursue fleeing Southlake Mall shoplifting suspects in I-65 chase

GARY — Five shoplifting suspects have been taking into custody following a chase up I-65 from Southlake Mall on Sunday, police said.

Police were called out to the Macy's department store at Southlake Mall around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a call responding to $2,000 in stolen merchandise, Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said.

Officers identified a car matching the description of a silver SUV leaving the store, police said.

After the vehicle did not stop, officers chased it up I-65 toward I-80/94. Merrillville police joined in the chase, Gonzales said.

About 10 minutes later, Merrillville police used stop sticks to bring the silver SUV, traveling about 50 miles per hour, to a stop on the northbound Broadway exit from I-80/94, Gonzales said.

Five people were in the SUV, police said. All are believed to be from Illinois.

The driver is facing a preliminary felony charge of resisting arrest, Gonzales said. The four others, depending on their involvement in the case, could be facing theft charges, police said.