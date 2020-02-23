Police pursue fleeing Southlake Mall shoplifting suspects in I-65 chase

GARY — Five shoplifting suspects have been taking into custody following a chase up I-65 from Southlake Mall on Sunday, police said.
Police were called out to the Macy's department store at Southlake Mall around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a call responding to $2,000 in stolen merchandise, Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales said.
Officers identified a car matching the description of a silver SUV leaving the store, police said.
After the vehicle did not stop, officers chased it up I-65 toward I-80/94. Merrillville police joined in the chase, Gonzales said.
About 10 minutes later, Merrillville police used stop sticks to bring the silver SUV, traveling about 50 miles per hour, to a stop on the northbound Broadway exit from I-80/94, Gonzales said.
Five people were in the SUV, police said. All are believed to be from Illinois.
The driver is facing a preliminary felony charge of resisting arrest, Gonzales said. The four others, depending on their involvement in the case, could be facing theft charges, police said.
No one was injured in the pursuit.