Police pursuit through Region Thursday ends with crash involving several vehicles, police said

GARY — A pursuit of a stolen U-Haul truck in Gary raced its way through several Lake County communities Thursday morning before ending with a crash involving several vehicles in Hammond, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The male driver and a female passenger were taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot and were taken to the hospital for treatment before being locked up at the county jail, Hamady said.

Each face charges of resisting law enforcement, auto theft and possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana, police said. Other charges are possible as the investigation continues.

No injuries were reported among the other motorists and passengers involved in the crash, Hamady said.

The pursuit was initiated when a Gary police officer attempted to stop the 10-foot box truck around 10:38 a.m. Thursday in the area of 49th Avenue and Broadway, police said.

The stolen U-Haul was picked up by a license plate recognition camera and patrol officers in the area were notified, Hamady said.

"The driver pulled into the gas station at first and then fled out of the gas station parking lot ignoring the officer's commands and lights/siren," according to Hamady.

The truck led officers on a pursuit through unincorporated Calumet Township, Griffith, Highland and then northbound on Kennedy Avenue into Hammond, he said. As the truck approached 174th Avenue on Kennedy, it struck a civilian vehicle and continued north until colliding with several other vehicles at the intersection of 165th Avenue.

Officers nabbed the unidentified male driver and female passenger as they attempted to flee on foot, according to police. Police said they found a large amount of marijuana inside the truck.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is assisting Gary police with the investigation and the crash reports, Hamady said.

The sheriff department's Intelligence Unit and FBI (GRIT) will assist Gary police with the auto theft and criminal investigation of the suspects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.