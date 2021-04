Police recover stolen vehicle in armed carjacking in Lynwood

LYWOOD — A victim was carjacked at gunpoint Friday night in Lynwood, police said.

At 8:10 p.m. Friday a man was sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle, a GMC Terrain, that was parked in the 800 block of Michelle Avenue, said Deputy Chief Larry Weinbrecht.

Two black men who were wearing face masks and dark clothes approached the man, brandishing semi-automatic handguns. One of the suspects walked to the driver's side door and demanded that the man get out of his vehicle immediately, police said.

The victim got and the suspects went into his vehicle and sped away, heading toward Lincoln Highway. Police spoke with he victim, who described the incident and suspects.

Police later found the vehicle, which was unoccupied, in the 20100 block of Lake Park Drive in Lynwood 30 minutes later. The victim was unharmed and the vehicle was processed for evidence before it was returned to the owner, police said.

The investigation continues and authorities are searching for the suspects.

