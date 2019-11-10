Police tape delineates a crime scene Oct. 25 in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue. Nefretiri Jones, 52, Yoasha Carter and Dwayne Jones, 33, were shot to death before an explosion and fire at their home. Yoasha Carter's boyfriend, Reginald Carter, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and one count of arson.
Crime scene investigators mark evidence Nov. 1 in the area of 13th Avenue and Wilson Street in Gary after two men were shot. Wanya Burnside, 21, of Gary, died two days later at a Chicago hospital from a gunshot wound to the head. Burnside was among 14 homicide victims in Gary in October and November.
Jeff Dildine, file, The Times
The six recent gang-related homicides have been linked to three groups in Gary and two in Hammond.
As a result, Gary police have started an "enforcement action" targeting two of the city's gangs, Hamady said. Investigators are tracking activities among members of the third gang, he said.
The effort is part of the city's Gary for Life initiative, which also involves mentoring, employment assistance and youth violence prevention strategies.
During enforcement actions, the Multi-Agency Gang Unit targets neighborhoods where gangs operate, focusing on known, violent offenders and gang associates. The city has asked the Lake County prosecutor's office to make no exceptions for gang members charged with crimes, Hamady said.
Manpower remains an issue for the department, he said.
Gary has not logged more than 54 homicides in a single year since 2013, when 57 people were killed in the city. The Gary for Life initiative began in 2015.
Records show 87 people have died in homicides so far this year across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Gary homicides accounted for about 62% of all homicides in the three-county area.
Gary's next highest annual homicide total was in 2007, when the city saw 71 homicides, police said.
Danitta L. Cannon, 27, was charged with murder Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of Terrell L. Gill, 32, of Gary, on Monday at their apartment in the 800 block of County Line Road. Cannon told police she shot Gill, her boyfriend, by accident while their children were in the apartment, court records show.
Reginald Carter, 31, of Gary, pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and one count of arson in the Oct. 25 shootings deaths of his girlfriend, Yoasha Carter; her aunt Nefretiri Jones, 51; and her cousin Dwayne Jones, 33, at their home in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue in Gary. Their bodies were found after a fire at the home.
Enrique "Bapo" Gonzalez, 33, of Hammond, pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he shot 32-year-old Joseph Nieto as the son of Nieto's girlfriend watched Oct. 23 in the 2300 block of Edison Street in Gary.
A murder charge against Drew Carter III, 42, filed in March was dismissed in September in connection with the disappearance of Jessica Flores, 36, of South Chicago Heights.
Other recent homicide victims include:
• Theaudious Griffin, 17, died Wednesday from gunshot wounds he suffered May 22 at his home in the 300 block of 49th Avenue.
• Wanya Burnside, 21, of Gary, died Nov. 3 at an Illinois hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Burnside and a 23-year-old man were found in the 1100 block of Noble Street after someone opened fire on the car the 23-year-old was driving, police said.
• Police searching for a missing person found a woman dead about noon Oct. 31 in the 1100 block of Colfax Street. The woman's identify remained pending Friday, the Lake County coroner's office said.
• Sean Baker, 23, of Gary, was involved in a shooting Oct. 30 in the 7000 block of East Fifth Avenue. He later died after seeking treatment at a local hospital.
• Arlandis Lewis, 27, of Gary, was found shot to death Oct. 29 in the 500 block of Taney Street.
• Phillip Hearne, 60, of Gary, died Oct. 26 at a hospital after a shooting in the 3500 block of Pierce Street. Hearne, a delivery driver, appeared to be an innocent victim in a robbery, Hamady said.
• Takaylah Tribitt, 14, recently was identified as the girl found dead Sept. 16 in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street. She died from a gunshot wound, records showed.
Anyone with information about any of Gary's recent homicides is asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.