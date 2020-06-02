Police release identities of those arrested in Southlake Mall demonstration

The crowd grew to more than 300 protesters outside the mall with chants of “I can’t breathe” and signs reading, “silence is violence” and “let my sons breathe.”

Several prayer circles took place and religious leaders in attendance spoke. At one point, a Lake County Sheriff's tactical unit vehicle pulled up and several heavily armed and geared officers piled out, causing protesters to kneel and put their hands up chanting, “No justice. No peace.”

“Eventually, the peaceful protesters left the area,” Martinez said. “We received intelligence from social media and other sources that remaining subjects intended to engage in civil unrest, which included plans to loot businesses in the area; and officers moved in for safety reasons.”

Police reported that at least two businesses, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken and Shoe Carnival, had broken windows and that people had allegedly tried to get inside the businesses. Martinez said two officers had minor injuries as people threw rocks, bottles and other objects at police.

As the demonstration continued, protesters left the main rally site near the north entrance of Southlake Mall, marching toward U.S. 30 and shutting down traffic in both directions for several hours.