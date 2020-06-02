Police release identities of those arrested in Southlake Mall demonstration

HOBART — After an initially peaceful demonstration Sunday ended in tear gas being fired, property damage and arrests, police released the named of those who face charges.
The following people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct: Jovon Hardaway, 27, of Gary; Shavonte Harrell, 25, of Gary; Marvin Ishii, 23, of Crown Point; Tony James, 28, of Gary; Enrique Navarro, 29, of East Chicago; Donovan Shields, 22, of Merrillville; Caleb Thomas, 30, of Lake Station; Rory Turner, 28, of Merrillville; and Michael Wade, 25, of Gary. All of the individuals posted $250 bond at the Lake County Jail.
Tracee Lavette Mitchel, 28, of Merrillville, was charged with resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct. She posted $500 bond at the Lake County Jail.
On Sunday afternoon Hobart police requested assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department with an unplanned demonstration at Southlake Mall, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
The gathering was to protest police brutality, sparked by the killing of George Floyd while in custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
Initially, officers from Hobart, Lake County and Indiana State Police were on standby as the demonstrators progressed. Martinez said police watched the peaceful demonstration, which continued for several hours.
The crowd grew to more than 300 protesters outside the mall with chants of “I can’t breathe” and signs reading, “silence is violence” and “let my sons breathe.”
Several prayer circles took place and religious leaders in attendance spoke. At one point, a Lake County Sheriff's tactical unit vehicle pulled up and several heavily armed and geared officers piled out, causing protesters to kneel and put their hands up chanting, “No justice. No peace.”
“Eventually, the peaceful protesters left the area,” Martinez said. “We received intelligence from social media and other sources that remaining subjects intended to engage in civil unrest, which included plans to loot businesses in the area; and officers moved in for safety reasons.”
Police reported that at least two businesses, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken and Shoe Carnival, had broken windows and that people had allegedly tried to get inside the businesses. Martinez said two officers had minor injuries as people threw rocks, bottles and other objects at police.
As the demonstration continued, protesters left the main rally site near the north entrance of Southlake Mall, marching toward U.S. 30 and shutting down traffic in both directions for several hours.
“At one point, an unruly crowd of subjects headed onto U.S. 30 and attempted to enter onto Interstate 65, and rubber bullets and tear gas were deployed,” Martinez said.
A total of 10 adults and four juveniles were arrested and police released the names of the adults.
“I’m extremely proud of the restraint and professionalism Lake County officers exhibited during this incident,” Martinez said. “It is disappointing that a crowd of people would seek to destroy the theme of what started as a peaceful protest by resorting to violence and property damage.”
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Standoff on U.S. 30
Southlake Mall protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake Mall area protest
Southlake protest
Southlake protest
Southlake protest
Southlake protest
Southlake protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery: Merrillville protest
Gallery
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.