Police release identity of off-duty East Chicago cop wounded in shooting

EAST CHICAGO — A now-identified police officer wounded in a shooting late Sunday was off duty and picking up food when a verbal altercation ensued and he was shot five times, police said.
Detective Jeffrey Sanchez was shot by two people unknown to him, prompting him to return fire and strike one person, according to an East Chicago Police Department news release.
Sanchez, a five-year veteran of the East Chicago Police Department, was still in critical but stable condition and being treated for gunshot wounds at a Chicago area hospital, the release states.
Sanchez was shot in his intestines and bowel area, for which he had received two surgeries to date. He was being held in an intensive care unit Tuesday.
"He still has another surgery scheduled and a long recovery ahead of him," the Police Department said in a written statement.
Another person police identified as a suspect was also being treated for gunshot wounds at a Chicago hospital, while a second suspect remained in custody, police said.
Police did disclose the names of either suspect.
Sanchez was picking up pizza about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Indianapolis Boulevard when an altercation occurred and shots were fired, police said.
Sanchez and a male civilian were wounded by gunfire. Another civilian, who was across the street, was injured, Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones said.
The sheriff's department is investigating the shooting and circumstances leading up to it. Jones said sheriff's police would assist East Chicago police with routine 911 and other dispatch calls.
"Any time one of our officers is involved in a shooting, it is customary for us to call an outside agency, such as the Lake County Sheriff's Department, to assist us with the investigation," East Chicago police said in a statement.
A GoFundMe page was being set up to assist with Sanchez' medical and living expenses, East Chicago police said, adding that more information on the fundraiser would be released as it becomes available.