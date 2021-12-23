 Skip to main content
Police release images of women sought in wake of Region wig theft
urgent

HOBART — Police have released surveillance images in hopes of receiving help identifying three woman sought in connection with last week's theft of hundreds of dollars in wigs.

The women entered a business in the 1900 block of East 80th Avenue Dec. 13 and were seen by a manager stuffing wigs into their purses and then leaving the store without paying, Hobart Police Cpt. James Gonzales said.

Anyone with information about the women in the photos is encouraged to contact Hobart Police Detective Michael Gallagher at 219-942-4991 or by e-mail at mgallagher@cityofhobart.org.

