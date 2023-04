Natorries Brown Natorries Brown of Gary

GARY — Police have announced a suspect in a shooting that wounded a 3-year-old girl Tuesday in the 4200 block of Jackson Street.

Natorries Armoni Brown of Gary is the boyfriend of child's mother and is at large, according to Gary police. Charges have not been filed, but there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Police are working with the U.S. marshals to capture Brown, Cmdr. Edward Gonzalez said.

Brown "needs to turn himself in. He needs to be held accountable," he said. "This could have been a very tragic situation."

Police were called around 10:50 a.m. to the house and found the child sitting on the porch with her mother, Capt. Samuel Roberts said Wednesday. Upon arrival, Cpl. Anthrice Culp wrapped the child's leg in a tourniquet, stopping the bleed until Gary Fire Department medical personnel arrived.

Officers were initially given conflicting accounts of what happened, but later found out that the child was shot in an upstairs bedroom while the other occupants were watching television.

The child is hospitalized and will survive, Gonzalez said, but he hopes the community understands the importance of sharing accurate information with police during investigations. His message: If you see something, say something.

"The Police Department needs the assistance of the community," he said. "I implore the community to take their community back and stop protecting these criminals."

Lisette Guillen, host and executive producer for "Case Files Chicago," spoke to the public at a news conference Friday and encouraged residents to put the lives of children first.

"People need to stop protecting the criminal, and start protecting the child," Guillen said.

Guillen and Andrew Holmes, founder of the Lock It Down foundation, distributed gun locks to people in the neighborhood and reminded them of the importance of gun safety, especially if a child is in the home.

"This is not an accidental shooting," Holmes said. "This is negligence."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Cpl. John Suttles at 219-881-1210.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Jeramy Frederick Baldomero Urdiera-Rojas Bryan Pugh Temprance Lewis Brian Berry Aubrey Gandy Patrick Williams Jr. Lainey Graff Christopher Chandler Sr. Tavante Walker Johntae Hurt Nicholas Ramirez Jovan Wilson Jasmine Chandler Juan Martinez-Ramirez Nicholas Okleshen Daniel Lanning Darren Ware David Rosillo Flores Cori Harris Jaleel Pierre Mitchell Deubel Tony Le Dillon Metsch Gregory Cole II Hudson Hubbard III Marcus Smith Jenny Gravlin Aaron Woods Kerry Peach Joshua Ptak Amir Adams Jevon Trotter Yanta Edwards Antwain Sellars Jazmin Haynes Jose Hernandez Alfred Daniel Teviss Turner Mary McKinney Peter Arevalo Julie Frank Reginald Hicks Joseph Holt Casey Doll De'Jon Johnson Esther Bowen Miguel Negron Jr. Jessica Miller Terrence Kramer II Steve Jenkins Michael Knazze Idris Doss Nathaniel Osbun Josue Hernandez Thomas Johnson Jr. Devante Perry Kenneth Cochran Hector Alicea Stephen Nelson Anthony Gibson Anthony Smith Brandon Mathis Tina Preneta Christopher Walden Eric Rickhoff David Gutierrez Jr. Juwuan Fields Dennis Rock Victoria True Daqwan Bass Eshban Coleman Valentino Bailey Jr. Kurt McCammon Jr. Kenneth Helmick III Jalen Spencer Nathaniel McCullor III John Crawford Aaron Belcher