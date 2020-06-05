Police release name of trooper pinned between cars before driver was shot

Douglas was wanted in Marion County on allegations he violated probation after pleading guilty in November 2018 to a felony count of domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16, records showed.

The chase began after Munster police responded about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 8000 block of Hohman Avenue, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said. The vehicle was described as a silver Nissan sedan, state police said.

Peirick said an unfamiliar car parked in a residential area late at night and occupied by several people is generally considered suspicious. Munster police generally attempt to make contact with the driver in such circumstances.

Before officers arrived, dispatchers told them the vehicle had started moving east on Belmont Place, he said. An officer located the vehicle north of Broadmoor Avenue and west of Hohman, saw it was occupied by several people, and turned on his lights and spotlight, Peirick said.

The driver, later identified as Douglas, sped off as the officer called for backup. In the area of Manor and Hohman avenues, Douglas swerved at a second Munster officer, forcing the officer to maneuver out of the path of Douglas' vehicle, Peirick said.