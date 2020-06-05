Police release name of trooper pinned between cars before driver was shot

Indiana State Police released the name of the trooper who shot a man early Tuesday after the man pinned the trooper between vehicles during a chase that ended in East Chicago.
Alaa Hamed, a 4 1/2-year veteran with state police, was on administrative duty, which is protocol for all officer-involved shootings, police said.
Hamed shot Eric R. Douglas, 30, of Crown Point, through a windshield after Douglas pinned Hamed between his vehicle and Hamed's police car, police said. Three passengers, including a child, in Douglas' car were not wounded.
Both Hamed and Douglas were taken to hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening. Police did not provide any updates Thursday on the condition of either man.
Douglas was being held Friday at the Lake County Jail, a sheriff's spokeswoman confirmed. He was arrested Tuesday in connection with the chase and warrants out of Porter and Marion counties, state police said.
No formal charges against Douglas related to the chase could be found Friday in online court records.
Douglas was wanted in Porter County on a warrant for misdemeanor invasion of privacy. He was accused of calling a woman, who had a protective order against him, 10 times between March 23 and 26 while he was incarcerated at the Porter County Jail.
Douglas was wanted in Marion County on allegations he violated probation after pleading guilty in November 2018 to a felony count of domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16, records showed.
The chase began after Munster police responded about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 8000 block of Hohman Avenue, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said. The vehicle was described as a silver Nissan sedan, state police said.
Peirick said an unfamiliar car parked in a residential area late at night and occupied by several people is generally considered suspicious. Munster police generally attempt to make contact with the driver in such circumstances.
Before officers arrived, dispatchers told them the vehicle had started moving east on Belmont Place, he said. An officer located the vehicle north of Broadmoor Avenue and west of Hohman, saw it was occupied by several people, and turned on his lights and spotlight, Peirick said.
The driver, later identified as Douglas, sped off as the officer called for backup. In the area of Manor and Hohman avenues, Douglas swerved at a second Munster officer, forcing the officer to maneuver out of the path of Douglas' vehicle, Peirick said.
The chase continued onto eastbound Interstate 80/94 from Kennedy Avenue, where Indiana State Police became involved, police said.
Douglas continued north on Cline Avenue and onto Columbus Drive in East Chicago, where he crashed into the roundabout but continued west on Columbus before stopping in the left lane, police said.
Hamed pulled next to the Nissan and attempted to take Douglas into custody, but Douglas drove forward and struck Hamed. Hamed was pinned between the Nissan and his cruiser when he shot at Douglas through a windshield, striking Douglas, state police said.
Peirick said Indiana State Police were leading the investigation but Munster officers remained part of the pursuit until it ended in East Chicago, in part because Douglas attempted to ram an officer's car and presented a threat to public safety.
Officers weigh a number of factors during pursuits, including time of day, traffic and weather conditions, and the seriousness of the crime, he said.
"When someone will attempt to crash into an officer to avoid capture, it's usually something more than a simple traffic citation or bad license," he said.
