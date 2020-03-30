You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police release photo of man sought in Valparaiso theft
breaking urgent

Police release photo of man sought in Valparaiso theft

{{featured_button_text}}
Valparaiso suspect

Man sought by Valparaiso police in connection with a March 28 theft from the local Walmart store.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a theft Saturday from the local Walmart store.

The department released a surveillance photo of the man, who they said left the store with multiple gallons of motor oil without paying.

Indiana stay-at-home order likely to be extended, Valparaiso mayor predicts
3D printers being used to make masks for health care workers

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact the detective bureau at 219-462-2135.

Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411). Type "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message, police said. Police ask that the word "oil" be in the first line of the tip to identify the case.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts