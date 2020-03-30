Police release photo of man sought in Valparaiso theft

VALPARAISO — Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a theft Saturday from the local Walmart store.
The department released a surveillance photo of the man, who they said left the store with multiple gallons of motor oil without paying.
Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact the detective bureau at 219-462-2135.
Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411). Type "Valpo" in the message field prior to sending the message, police said. Police ask that the word "oil" be in the first line of the tip to identify the case.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.