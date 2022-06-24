Police release photo of missing Region man in need of medication

GARY — Gary police have released a photo in hopes the public can help locate a 33-year-old local man missing since Wednesday and in need of medical attention.
The missing man was identified as Adam Hale Jr., who is approximately 5 feet 3 inches in height and weighing 115 pounds, police said.
"Adam was last seen on June 22, 2022 and suffers from medical conditions that require medication," according to police.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209 or call 911.
Close
"Operation Honor" honors Veterans
Jeremy D'Alessio and Laura White, left, from the Jesse Brown Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center offer information to veteran Jim Clemons and his wife Kathy. They are from Valparaiso.
"Operation Honor" honors Veterans
Charlotte Liss and Spiro Olympidis from "South Shore Friends of Veterans" chat with Lonnie McDade, right, Commander of the District 1 VFW.
"Operation Honor" honors Veterans
National guardsman Joshua Buggs, left, chats with Lonnie McDade, Commander of the District 1 VFW.
"Operation Honor" honors Veterans
Gary veteran Anthony Romero along with his wife Vanessa enjoy food with their daughters Alena, 11, Aria, 8, and Victoria, 3.
"Operation Honor" honors Veterans
Air Force veteran Tony Sindone talks about his time in the service and what he has done since then.
"Operation Honor" honors Veterans
Veteran Jim Clemons and his wife Kathy, left, chat with Lonnie McDade, District 1 Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
"Operation Honor" honors Veterans
Jeremy D'Alessio and Laura White, left, from the Jesse Brown Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center offer information to veteran Jim Clemons and his wife Kathy. They are from Valparaiso.
"Operation Honor" honors Veterans
Charlotte Liss and Spiro Olympidis from "South Shore Friends of Veterans" chat with Lonnie McDade, right, Commander of the District 1 VFW.
"Operation Honor" honors Veterans
National guardsman Joshua Buggs, left, chats with Lonnie McDade, Commander of the District 1 VFW.
"Operation Honor" honors Veterans
Gary veteran Anthony Romero along with his wife Vanessa enjoy food with their daughters Alena, 11, Aria, 8, and Victoria, 3.
"Operation Honor" honors Veterans
Air Force veteran Tony Sindone talks about his time in the service and what he has done since then.
"Operation Honor" honors Veterans
Veteran Jim Clemons and his wife Kathy, left, chat with Lonnie McDade, District 1 Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.