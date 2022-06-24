Police release photo of missing Region man in need of medication

GARY — Gary police have released a photo in hopes the public can help locate a 33-year-old local man missing since Wednesday and in need of medical attention.

The missing man was identified as Adam Hale Jr., who is approximately 5 feet 3 inches in height and weighing 115 pounds, police said.

"Adam was last seen on June 22, 2022 and suffers from medical conditions that require medication," according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Gary Police Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209 or call 911.

