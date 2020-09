Police release photo of woman wanted on charges in multiple counties

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating 35-year-old Melissa N. Matlon, who is wanted on multiple charges in multiple counties.

Matlon is wanted on felony counts of unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, two alleged probation violations involving welfare fraud, burglary and fraud, and an alleged violation of a court order stemming from a case of driving while suspended resulting in bodily injury, according to police.

She is known to frequent the Chesterton, Portage, and Valparaiso areas, as well as Whiting, Hammond and Merrillville, police said.

Matlon is 5 feet, 2 inches in height, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.

She is possibly driving a red Saturn vehicle and may be found in the company of Gerardo P. Alcantar, who is also wanted on a Porter County warrant, police said.

Alcantar is known to frequent hotels in the Merrillville area.

