Police release photo, seek help locating wanted man

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating Nathan Joseluke Nalley, who is wanted on three counts of felony drug dealing.

The 39-year-old is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches in height, and weighs 215 pounds, police said.

He has brown hair, green eyes and a large tattoo of a cross on his left shoulder that reads, "Fressy" and "Lugo." He also has several other tattoos on his arms.

Nalley does not typically drive, favoring receiving rides from others, police said.

He typically lives in Knox, but is known to visit the Lake Station area.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 219-477-3102 or submit a tip online through the department's website or the sheriff's app.

