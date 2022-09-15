Police release photos hoping the public can help find missing man

LANSING — Lansing police are seeking the public's help in locating a 26-year-old Sauk Village man, who has not been seen since Sept. 6.
Benny Corbett was last seen leaving the United Motel in Lansing, police said.
Police released two photos of the man, including one taken at the motel.
"The family is concerned since they have not heard from him since the evening of September 6th," according to police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.
Gallery: Lansing charity softball game
Lansing charity game
The Lansing Police Department’s Devin Smith comes around on a pitch against TF South's baseball team during Tuesday's charity softball game at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
The Lansing Police Department’s Devin Smith follows through on the game-winning hit against the TF South baseball players Tuesday at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
Lansing Police Chief Al Phillips pitches in the second inning against the TF South baseball players during Tuesday's charity softball game at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
TF South’s James Muth connects on a pitch against the Lansing Police Department during Tuesday's charity softball game at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
Lansing Police Department players celebrate their walk-off win against TF South baseball players Tuesday at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
Lansing Police Sgt. Chuck Weeden, left, and Deputy Chief Steven Roberts work the grill during Tuesday's charity softball game at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
TF South baseball players and members of the Lansing Police Department go through the handshake line after Tuesday's charity softball game at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
The Lansing Police Department’s Denny Murrin heads out to the field in the seventh inning during of Tuesday's charity softball game against TF South baseball players at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
TF South’s Austin Hewes pitches against the Lansing Police during Tuesday's charity softball game at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
Laura Bailey, of Dyer, and Karen Phillips, of Munster, cheer on the Lansing Police team during Tuesday's charity softball game against TF South's baseball team at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lansing charity game
The Lansing Police Department’s Brenden Ahearn heads home during a charity softball game against the TF South baseball team on Tuesday at the Lansing Old Timers Sports Complex.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
