alert urgent

Police release photos hoping the public can help find missing man

LANSING — Lansing police are seeking the public's help in locating a 26-year-old Sauk Village man, who has not been seen since Sept. 6.

Benny Corbett was last seen leaving the United Motel in Lansing, police said.

Police released two photos of the man, including one taken at the motel.

"The family is concerned since they have not heard from him since the evening of September 6th," according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.

