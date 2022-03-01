 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Police release photos of armed robbery, seek tips from public

  • 0
Family Express armed robbery suspect

Surveillance photo released by LaPorte County police show one of two men suspected in armed robbery Saturday at the Family Express at 7687 U.S. 20. Photo of getaway vehicle is included.

 Provided

LAPORTE — LaPorte County police are seeking help identifying two men suspected of carrying out an armed robbery Saturday night at the Family Express at 7687 U.S. 20.

Police released surveillance photos of one of the men and their vehicle.

Police said they were dispatched to the store at 11:47 p.m. Saturday and told the two men entered with pistols and ordered the employee to the ground at gunpoint. The employee was ordered to open the cash register, and the men took cash and personal items from the employee.

The two men left the business, entered a nearby vehicle and fled south on Johnson Road, police said.

Both men are described as black; one is about 6 feet tall with a heavy build and was wearing as sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, blue medical mask and blue or purple Air Jordan sneakers, police said. The other man is about 5 feet tall with a light build and was wearing a sweatshirt, dark-colored ripped jeans, a mask and white Air Force One sneakers, according to police.

People are also reading…

The getaway vehicle was a red newer model Chevrolet sedan that did not have a license plate attached.

Anyone with information on the robbery and/or suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Gabe Struss at 219-326-7700, extension 2443, or write to gstruss@lcso.in.gov.

The other man is about 5 feet in height with a light build and was wearing a sweatshirt, dark-colored ripped jeans, a mask and white Air Force One sneakers, according to police.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

McConnell, Schumer on Biden leadership before SOTU

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts