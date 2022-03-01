Police release photos of armed robbery, seek tips from public

LAPORTE — LaPorte County police are seeking help identifying two men suspected of carrying out an armed robbery Saturday night at the Family Express at 7687 U.S. 20.

Police released surveillance photos of one of the men and their vehicle.

Police said they were dispatched to the store at 11:47 p.m. Saturday and told the two men entered with pistols and ordered the employee to the ground at gunpoint. The employee was ordered to open the cash register, and the men took cash and personal items from the employee.

The two men left the business, entered a nearby vehicle and fled south on Johnson Road, police said.

Both men are described as black; one is about 6 feet tall with a heavy build and was wearing as sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, blue medical mask and blue or purple Air Jordan sneakers, police said. The other man is about 5 feet tall with a light build and was wearing a sweatshirt, dark-colored ripped jeans, a mask and white Air Force One sneakers, according to police.

The getaway vehicle was a red newer model Chevrolet sedan that did not have a license plate attached.

Anyone with information on the robbery and/or suspects is encouraged to contact Detective Gabe Struss at 219-326-7700, extension 2443, or write to gstruss@lcso.in.gov.

