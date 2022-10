Police release photos of man sought in wake of Region bank robbery

HAMMOND — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man in the wake of a robbery Monday afternoon at the Centier Bank at 5433 Hohman Ave.

Police received word of the robbery around 2:35 p.m. after a panic alarm was sounded at the bank, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

"Officers arrived and learned that a male gave the teller a note demanding money, and implied he had a weapon," according to Kellogg.

"The teller complied and the male fled with an unknown amount of money," he said.

The man is described as white, wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask covering part of his face.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Marc Ferry at 219-853-6490.