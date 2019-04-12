{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Police have released photos of a man they are seeking in the wake of the theft of $1,900 in items from the local Walmart store at 2400 Morthland Drive.

The thefts occurred April 2 and 3, police said.

The man in the photographs entered the store, selected the items, including a large quantity of motor oil, and then left without attempting to pay, police said.

The man left the area in a white Chrysler PT Cruiser each time, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the man or the vehicle is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Hamilton at 219-462-2135. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847-411) and enter “Valpo” in the message field prior to sending the message.

