Police release photos of missing Region girl; tips sought on suspected runaway

HAMMOND — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl, who is believed to have run away from home Tuesday.

The girl was identified by Hammond police as Jessenia Calzada.

"Her mother believes that she may still be located somewhere in Hammond," Hammond police said.

She is described as having dyed red, shoulder length curly hair. Calzada has a bottom lip piercing and was last seen with a white ball earring in the piercing, police said.

Calzada is approximately 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighs 140 pounds, police said. She may be wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, dark jogger style pants and black slides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department Juvenile Division at 219-852-2906. If she is located, please call 911 immediately, police said.

