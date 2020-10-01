Police release photos of suspect's car in fatal hit-and-run crash

WHITING — Police have released photos and more information on a car believed to have fatally struck a 57-year-old Whiting man.
Richard Garza was killed while crossing the street in the 2000 block of Indianapolis Boulevard early Sept. 13 when a dark-colored sedan hit him, Whiting Police Chief Don Greer said.
Whiting police and firefighters responded about 2 a.m. and discovered Garza lying unresponsive in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Greer said.
Officers spoke with a witness who said she was walking to her vehicle nearby when she suddenly heard a loud noise and then noticed Garza on the pavement. She also said she noticed the sedan flee south on Indianapolis Boulevard, according to Greer.
Videos obtained by police showed the driver traveled through East Chicago and into Hammond's Woodmar neighborhood, where the vehicle is last known to have been seen. It was spotted there within 10 minutes after the crash, Greer said.
Police said the vehicle sustained significant damage to its windshield on the driver side after striking Garza.
Investigators have pursued leads on several vehicles, all of which have so far been discounted as the same sedan, Greer said. Officials continue to search for the driver involved.
Richard Garza's sister, Delilah Garza, is asking anyone with more information to reach out to police.
"For somebody to do this, to take him out like this ... it's still surreal to us," she said. "We need to get justice for (Richard). He didn't need to go out this way."
Whiting police urge anyone with more information to reach department detectives at 219-659-2131. Anyone who recently has spotted a dark sedan with damage to its windshield is asked to reach detectives.
Greer specifically addressed the driver in the crash, pleading for that person to come forward.
"To the driver of the fleeing vehicle: I ask that you please step forward and give Mr. Garza’s family some closure," Greer said. "He is survived by his children and some answers may go a long way toward easing their grief."
