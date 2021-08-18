 Skip to main content
Police release photos of suspects in fatal Hegewisch shooting
Police release photos of suspects in fatal Hegewisch shooting

Hegewisch shooting suspects

The Chicago Police Department released this photo of two suspects wanted for shooting and killing a 70-year-old Hegewisch woman.

 Provided

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has released surveillance photos of two men believed to be responsible for shooting and killing a 70-year-old woman in her car in the Hegewisch neighborhood early Monday morning.

In the images, one man is seen in all dark clothing and the other is wearing all white. Both are wearing face masks and both have hoods pulled over their heads. Each man is also armed with a handgun in the images provided. Chicago police identified both men as African-American.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

The shooting happened in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue around 4:25 a.m. Monday when the two men approached a parked vehicle an opened fire. The occupant of the vehicle, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as 70-year-old Yvonne Ruzich, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She died after being transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the surveillance photos or who has any other information on the shooting is asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at cpdtip.com.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

