Police release photos of 2 wanted people; seek public's help

VALPARAISO — Porter County police are seeking the public's help in locating two wanted people - Amy Lynn Eaton and Leroy Michael Cortez.

The department released photos Tuesday morning of the pair.

Eaton, 33, has been known to be in the company of her boyfriend, James Smith, police said. She is believed to be living in the Portage area, possibly at Camelot Estates or Camelot Manor.

She is wanted for failure to appear on felony counts of burglary, possession of a narcotic drug, theft with a prior conviction, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

Cortez, 51, drives a black 2000 GMC Yukon and is believed to be residing around Chesterton, Michigan City, or Hammond, police said. He may be staying with friends or family members, or in motels along U.S. 12, U.S. 20, or off Interstate 94.

He is wanted on felony counts of strangulation and domestic battery.