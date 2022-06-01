Police release surveillance image from fatal shooting to solve case

GARY — Homicide detectives are seeking the public's help after a suspect open fired on a 20-year-old Gary man, killing him.
On Wednesday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. released a surveillance image of the suspect vehicle to see if anyone is able to provide information leading to a suspect.
Derrick Davis was pronounced dead after suffering an apparent gunshot wound Friday morning in the area of 21st Avenue and Clark Road, police say.
Authorities believe Davis was in a silver Hyundai Sonata when a suspect opened fire on him, Martinez said.
The vehicle is described as a gold-colored Chevy Suburban with aftermarket tail lights similar to those found on a Cadillac. The windows of the Suburban are tinted, including the front windshield.
The 911 call came in just before 10 a.m. and members of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit responded.
Gary officers were aided by the Gary Fire Department EMS and the Lake County Sheriff's Department CSI unit. Davis's death was classified as a homicide, according to a report from Lake County Coroner David Pastrick.
