Police release surveillance image from fatal shooting to solve case

GARY — Homicide detectives are seeking the public's help after a suspect open fired on a 20-year-old Gary man, killing him. 

On Wednesday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. released a surveillance image of the suspect vehicle to see if anyone is able to provide information leading to a suspect.

Derrick Davis was pronounced dead after suffering an apparent gunshot wound Friday morning in the area of 21st Avenue and Clark Road, police say.

Authorities believe Davis was in a silver Hyundai Sonata when a suspect opened fire on him, Martinez said.

Suspect car

The vehicle is described as a gold-colored Chevy Suburban with aftermarket tail lights similar to those found on a Cadillac.

The vehicle is described as a gold-colored Chevy Suburban with aftermarket tail lights similar to those found on a Cadillac. The windows of the Suburban are tinted, including the front windshield.

The 911 call came in just before 10 a.m. and members of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit responded. 

Gary officers were aided by the Gary Fire Department EMS and the Lake County Sheriff's Department CSI unit. Davis's death was classified as a homicide, according to a report from Lake County Coroner David Pastrick. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Report-A-Crime Hotline at 1-800-750-2746.

