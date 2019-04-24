SOUTH HAVEN — County police are seeking help in identifying a man accused of grabbing cash and fleeing Tuesday night from the Speedway gas station at U.S. 6 and Ind. 149.
The man reportedly entered the store around 9 p.m. and while paying for chewing tobacco, reached over the counter and took an undesignated amount of money from the cash register, police said.
The man fled on foot toward the west and while police were on scene within minutes, the suspect could not be located, according to a statement from the county department.
The man was described by the clerk as white with a scruffy appearance, police said. He was wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhartt-type jacket and a grayish camouflage colored, curved billed hat with sunglasses on top.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Detectives are reviewing the store surveillance video, police said. They ask that anyone in the area at the time of the incident or who knows someone matching the description to contact Detective Sgt. Darrell Hobgood at 219-477-3139.
The department suggests that residents of Porter County sign up for the voluntary SafeCam program, which alerts officers investigating a crime of the presence of home or business surveillance cameras in any given area. Details are available at portercountysheriff.com under the education tab.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.