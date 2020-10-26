 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police report 110 mph pursuit to nab man drag racing
breaking urgent

Police report 110 mph pursuit to nab man drag racing

{{featured_button_text}}
Jordan Phillips

Jordan Phillips

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 23-year-old Valparaiso man driving upwards of 100 mph along County Line Road told an officer he had been racing a friend, police said.

Jordan Phillips was taken into custody and faces charges of driving while suspended with a prior offense and reckless driving, Portage police said.

The officer said he was driving eastbound on U.S. 6 in the area of Wilshire Drive around 1:12 a.m. Saturday when he clocked a westbound vehicle traveling 56 mph that was passed by a white 2004 Chevrolet Impala at 88 mph.

The officer turned around and pursued the second vehicle west on U.S. 6 and then south on County Line Road with his lights and sirens on, police said. The officer said he had to go 110 mph to gain on the vehicle and watched as it left the roadway and re-entered before coming to a stop just north of County Road 700 North.

Phillips reportedly told the officer he did not see the police lights until just before the stop and assumed he was being followed by the friend he was racing, police said.

Police say Phillips' vehicle came within a foot of striking a mailbox when it left the roadway.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts