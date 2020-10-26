Police report 110 mph pursuit to nab man drag racing

PORTAGE — A 23-year-old Valparaiso man driving upwards of 100 mph along County Line Road told an officer he had been racing a friend, police said.
Jordan Phillips was taken into custody and faces charges of driving while suspended with a prior offense and reckless driving, Portage police said.
The officer said he was driving eastbound on U.S. 6 in the area of Wilshire Drive around 1:12 a.m. Saturday when he clocked a westbound vehicle traveling 56 mph that was passed by a white 2004 Chevrolet Impala at 88 mph.
The officer turned around and pursued the second vehicle west on U.S. 6 and then south on County Line Road with his lights and sirens on, police said. The officer said he had to go 110 mph to gain on the vehicle and watched as it left the roadway and re-entered before coming to a stop just north of County Road 700 North.
Phillips reportedly told the officer he did not see the police lights until just before the stop and assumed he was being followed by the friend he was racing, police said.
Police say Phillips' vehicle came within a foot of striking a mailbox when it left the roadway.
