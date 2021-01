Police rescue woman from car after rollover crash, fire chief says

EAST CHICAGO — A woman was taken to a hospital after being rescued from a rolled over vehicle, officials said.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday first responders were called to a crash in the area of 148th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, said East Chicago Fire Department Chief Anthony Serna.

On arrival police pulled a woman from the rear window of the vehicle, which was lying on its side, Serna said.

She was taken via ambulance to St. Catherine Hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of her injuries and current condition is unknown.

The crash involved a vehicle that crashed into two parked vehicles and rolled over, Serna said.

Gary firefighters and Gary EMS assisted police at the scene.

