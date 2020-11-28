 Skip to main content
Police respond to 1 fatality, multiple shots fired Saturday night
Police respond to 1 fatality, multiple shots fired Saturday night

Gary Police Stock
The Times

GARY — Police investigated multiple calls of shots fired and one fatality Saturday night. 

Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 400 block of Clark Road in Gary for a gunshot victim. Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady confirmed there was one person declared dead at the scene. 

Shortly after, a second gunshot victim was reported on Calhoun Street. The condition of the victim is not yet known. 

There were additional reports of shots fired in the city, however police said no other shooting victims have been confirmed.

The investigations are ongoing and limited information was immediately available. 

Anyone with information on the incidents can contact the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP. Tipsters can request to be anonymous. 

