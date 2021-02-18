 Skip to main content
Police respond to 2 Gary shootings, with one involving child, official says
GARY — Two people, including a 3-year-old boy, were wounded in separate shootings Wednesday, police said.

One of the persons spoke with Gary police at a Hammond hospital after officers were dispatched there about 1:50 p.m. for a shooting that was reported as happening in Gary, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

A female, whose age police did not release, was getting her hair done at an undisclosed location before she was shot, Westerfield said.

Westerfield said the person's mother refused to allow her to provide any more information to police.

Additional information was not available Thursday, Westerfield said.

Police responded earlier, about 11:13 a.m., to a shooting involving the 3-year-old in the area of East 47th Place and Kentucky Street.

Officers discovered the boy was shot in his hand and wasn't seriously injured. He was subsequently taken to a local hospital, Westerfield said.

The boy was treated and released from the hospital the same day.

Police were investigating the shooting as accidental Thursday, Westerfield said. 

Anyone with more information was urged to contact detectives at 219 881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

