Police respond to man standing on I-80/94 overpass bridge, threatening to jump, police say

GARY — Police responded to a man standing on an overpass bridge threatening to jump Saturday evening, police said.

Indiana State Police said they temporarily shut down a portion of westbound I-80/94 in Gary after a man was reportedly standing on the ledge and was threatening to jump.

At 4:48 p.m. a man was standing on the overpass bridge ledge in the area of I-80/94 and the Broadway Avenue exit at mile marker 9.9, as seen on an Indiana Department of Transportation camera.

Soon after, emergency vehicles were seen in the area, with some blocking off and diverting traffic around and under the bridge.

Individuals officers were seen on camera approaching the man, who had stepped over the bridge wall and was standing on the ledge.

After a period of time, they can be seen making physical contact with him. The man appeared to have been transported from the scene shortly after 5 p.m.

Indiana State Police confirmed the situation ended without incident.

Some emergency vehicles remained on scene briefly as regular traffic flow began to resume.