 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police respond to man standing on I-80/94 overpass bridge, threatening to jump, police say
alert urgent

Police respond to man standing on I-80/94 overpass bridge, threatening to jump, police say

Emergency vehicles on bridge

This image captured from an Indiana Department of Transportation camera shows emergency vehicles and first responders at the scene after the man was transported from the area. 

 Provided

GARY — Police responded to a man standing on an overpass bridge threatening to jump Saturday evening, police said.

Indiana State Police said they temporarily shut down a portion of westbound I-80/94 in Gary after a man was reportedly standing on the ledge and was threatening to jump. 

At 4:48 p.m. a man was standing on the overpass bridge ledge in the area of I-80/94 and the Broadway Avenue exit at mile marker 9.9, as seen on an Indiana Department of Transportation camera.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Soon after, emergency vehicles were seen in the area, with some blocking off and diverting traffic around and under the bridge. 

Individuals officers were seen on camera approaching the man, who had stepped over the bridge wall and was standing on the ledge. 

After a period of time, they can be seen making physical contact with him. The man appeared to have been transported from the scene shortly after 5 p.m.

Indiana State Police confirmed the situation ended without incident. 

Some emergency vehicles remained on scene briefly as regular traffic flow began to resume.

As of 5:30 p.m., the area was open again. Indiana State Police stated that while they assisted, Gary Police Department is the main agency that handled the response, with other departments such as Lake Station Police Department aiding in blocking off nearby roadways.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts