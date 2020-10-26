Police responded to 5 shootings over 2-day period in Gary

GARY — The city's police department responded to five confirmed shootings over the weekend, all of which resulted in hospitalizations.

Most recently, a teenager was wounded Sunday afternoon and checked into a local hospital.

Officers were dispatched about 1 p.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Johnson Street, where a 16-year-old Merrillville boy was shot.

Police initially responded for an agency assist and were notified while en route that a person had been shot at that location, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers found no one at the scene and discovered the teen already had left for a nearby hospital by the time they arrived.

Police later spoke with the teen at the hospital, where he told them he was taking out trash when he heard gunshots nearby and noticed he had been hit, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gary police Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the police department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Earlier, about 11:45 p.m., police responded to the 3700 block of Monroe Street for a report of shots fired that ended with two teenagers wounded.