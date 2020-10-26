Police responded to 5 shootings over 2-day period in Gary

GARY — The city's police department responded to five confirmed shootings over the weekend, all of which resulted in hospitalizations.
Most recently, a teenager was wounded Sunday afternoon and checked into a local hospital.
Officers were dispatched about 1 p.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Johnson Street, where a 16-year-old Merrillville boy was shot.
Police initially responded for an agency assist and were notified while en route that a person had been shot at that location, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Officers found no one at the scene and discovered the teen already had left for a nearby hospital by the time they arrived.
Police later spoke with the teen at the hospital, where he told them he was taking out trash when he heard gunshots nearby and noticed he had been hit, Westerfield said.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Gary police Cpl. Silas Simpson at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the police department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Earlier, about 11:45 p.m., police responded to the 3700 block of Monroe Street for a report of shots fired that ended with two teenagers wounded.
Officers found an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Gary, at the scene. Police found the 18-year-old in a grassy area and found the 16-year-old inside a nearby home, Westerfield said.
The teens told police they had been standing outside when shooting began, and they were struck by gunfire.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Another person shot Sunday checked himself into a local hospital and was unable to convey specific details to officers due to his injuries, Westerfield said.
Police responded about 5:40 a.m. Sunday to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where they spoke with a 39-year-old Gary man. He only told officers a shooting occurred earlier near 15th Avenue and Chase Street.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. Call 866-CRIME-GP to remain anonymous.
On Saturday night, a man who was shot several times was only able to convey limited information to officers, Westerfield.
Police responded about 6:40 p.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue, where a 26-year-old Gary man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The man told officers that he had been walking to a store when he was fired at. He was then transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was treated for his injuries.
He gave no description of possible suspects, Westerfield said.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Sgt. Fazekas at 219-881-1210, or to call 866-CRIME-GP to remain anonymous.
Shortly beforehand, officers found a teen with a gunshot wound who said he had been walking outside when he was struck.
Police responded about 6:22 p.m. Saturday to 37th Avenue and Harrison Street, where they found the 18-year-old.
He told officers he was in the area of 36th Avenue when shots rang out, striking him in the leg, Westerfield said.
He reported not seeing who fired the shots.
Police asked anyone with more information to contact Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the police department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.
