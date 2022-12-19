 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police say 5- and 6-year-olds left alone in cold apartment in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — A police officer with the Lake County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit responded to the Tiberon Trails apartments Monday for a report of two children left home alone.

Upon arrival to 1240 W. 52nd Drive, the officer was advised that a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old had been left without functioning heat from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this time, the mother went to work and an area grocery.

A maintenance employee gained entry to the apartment to repair the heat and discovered that the only food the children had was ice cream and Pepsi. The children were wearing coats but shivering in the cold apartment, officials said.

The children have been placed in the care of family members. Their mother, 44, is in custody pending criminal charges of neglect of a dependent, the sheriff's office reported. 

The Indiana Department of Child Services is investigating.

