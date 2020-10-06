Police say juvenile injured in shooting that ended with victim at Hammond Strack's

HAMMOND — A male juvenile was hit by gunfire in a Calumet City shooting that ended with a victim fleeing to a Hammond grocery store Friday night, police said.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday officers were called to shots fired in the 500 block of Douglas Avenue in Calumet City, said Chief of Police Christopher Fletcher.

Evidence of a shooting was found and officers found a juvenile gunshot victim. He was taken to a local hospital and is recovering, Fletcher said.

Another driver who was caught in the gunfire fled the scene and traveled to a grocery store parking lot in Hammond, getting the attention of local police.

The person was found to not be injured in the shooting but the vehicle was damaged by bullets, Fletcher said. This resulted in Hammond police being called to the Strack & Van Til at 115 Sibley Street in Hammond, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

An eyewitness reported the Calumet City crime scene was established at Memorial Drive and Douglas Avenue. The spot was littered with at least 20 bullet casings accompanied by evidence markers and police had the area taped off.