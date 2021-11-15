 Skip to main content
Police search for Region man accused of sexually abusing girl more than 100 times
alert urgent

WINFIELD — Police said Monday they're searching for a 44-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl more than 100 times from July 2020 to August 2021.

Elbert D. Johnson, of Winfield, was charged Oct. 29 with seven felony counts, including rape, sexual misconduct with a minor and vicarious sexual gratification.

Police opened an investigation in early October, after they were notified by the Indiana Department of Child Services of serious sexual abuse allegations against Johnson, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The girl was between the ages of 14 and 15 when the alleged sexual abuse occurred, records state.

The girl alleged the sexual abuse happened at Johnson's Winfield home, and that he once sexually abused her "to determine if she was a virgin," records state.

Johnson was described as 6 foot 3 inches tall and 300 pounds. Anyone who sees him should immediately call 911. Do not try to apprehend him, police said.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 219-852-6658. Callers may remain anonymous.

