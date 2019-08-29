Police search for suspect accused of hitting, robbing woman outside business

{{featured_button_text}}
 Provided by the Hammond Police Department

HAMMOND — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman outside a business on Indianapolis Boulevard Saturday.

The woman told officers the suspect — a black male in his 30s — grabbed her from behind as she exited a House of Pizza, tackling her to the ground. He then struck her in the face before stealing her purse.

Police said the man, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build and no facial hair. At the time of the incident he was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black pants, as well as a wedding ring and baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. James Onohan at 219-852-2997.

