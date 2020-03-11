You are the owner of this article.
Police search for suspects in thefts from the elderly
Police search for suspects in thefts from the elderly

Hobart and Portage police have released surveillance photos hoping the public can help identify two people sought in connection with thefts from elderly shoppers.

An 80-year-old woman told police she was shopping at a Merrillville grocery store near the end of February when a wallet was stolen from her purse, according to Hobart police.

She learned that more than $1,000 had been subsequently charged to her credit card at a store in Schererville

The suspects were caught by surveillance cameras distracting the elderly victim and taking her wallet in Merrillville and then using her credit cards in Schererville, police said. 

Portage police are seeking the same suspects in connection with the theft of a wallet from the purse of a shopper at the Dollar Tree, 5799 U.S. 6.

The theft also occurred around the end of February and her credit cards were used in Hammond and Munster within hours of the theft, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspects to contact Hobart Police Detective Sgt. Steve Houck at shouck@cityofhobart.org or by phone at 219-942-4399.

Portage police are directing tips to detective Lisa Duncan at 219-762-3122 or 219-764-5706.

Information can also be provided through the Portage Police Department's Facebook page or messenger.

