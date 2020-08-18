Police search for vandal who left ‘unique’ item at scene

HOBART — Police are attempting to identify a vandal after he fled from a Hobart residence leaving a distinct bright orange hat behind, which authorities hope could cap the case.
At 1:38 a.m. Sunday someone spray-painted a vulgar acronym on the driveway and vehicle of a resident in the 1500 block of W. Fourth Street, according to the Hobart Police Department.
The homeowner confronted the man, who fled the area. Hobart police arrived at the scene and set a perimeter for a police dog to search for the suspect. Officers found two items dropped by the vandal: a Rust-oleum spray paint can and a “very unique” bright orange knitted hat with a yarn pom pom on top, police said.
The resident further described the man as having a skinny build with long hair.
“We understand that this may be a long shot, but due the distinctiveness of the skull cap, we are hopeful that someone can identify the suspect responsible for the criminal mischief,” Hobart police said.
Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to reach Hobart Police Department Detective Michael Gallagher by email at mgallagher@cityofhobart.org or by calling 219-942-4588.
