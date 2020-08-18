You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police search for vandal who left ‘unique’ item at scene
alert urgent

Police search for vandal who left ‘unique’ item at scene

{{featured_button_text}}
Suspect Hat

A vandalism suspect left behind an orange knit hat at the scene of property damage, which police hope will help identify them. 

 Provided

HOBART — Police are attempting to identify a vandal after he fled from a Hobart residence leaving a distinct bright orange hat behind, which authorities hope could cap the case.

At 1:38 a.m. Sunday someone spray-painted a vulgar acronym on the driveway and vehicle of a resident in the 1500 block of W. Fourth Street, according to the Hobart Police Department.

The homeowner confronted the man, who fled the area. Hobart police arrived at the scene and set a perimeter for a police dog to search for the suspect. Officers found two items dropped by the vandal: a Rust-oleum spray paint can and a “very unique” bright orange knitted hat with a yarn pom pom on top, police said.

The resident further described the man as having a skinny build with long hair.

“We understand that this may be a long shot, but due the distinctiveness of the skull cap, we are hopeful that someone can identify the suspect responsible for the criminal mischief,” Hobart police said.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to reach Hobart Police Department Detective Michael Gallagher by email at mgallagher@cityofhobart.org or by calling 219-942-4588. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts