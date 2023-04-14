A cryptic email threat written in Arabic, which was received by at least 40 schools across Indiana, triggered a police search of the local Hanover Community School Corp. properties Friday morning, officials said.

"Each school was searched inside and out with the assistance of K-9 officers and their dogs from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and Dyer Police Department," Cedar Lake Police Deputy Chief Carl Brittingham said.

"Nothing of suspicion was located, and once cleared, students and staff were allowed back into the schools."

Indiana State Police said they were made aware Friday morning of "an email sent to several dozen Indiana schools threatening the use of explosive devices that had allegedly been planted on various school campuses."

"We immediately allocated all intelligence resources to investigate the validity of the threat, to include communication with the Department of Education, our local, county, and federal law enforcement partners," ISP said. "At this time no suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of our schools. The investigation into the origin of this threat is ongoing."

"The safety of our children will always be a top priority. The Indiana State Police will continue to offer any and all resources we have to schools to ensure safety for our students," ISP Superintendent Doug Carter said.

Brittingham said, "Several schools did not receive the emails, due to the source, which was an email address commonly blocked by email servers as spam. The email was written in Arabic and needed translation."

The scare comes just a couple days after law enforcement agencies in 19 Illinois counties received threats directed toward schools, likely part of a pattern of false warnings of violence at high schools and colleges across the country, authorities said.

A total of 21 calls were received, according to Illinois State Police. First responders did not locate any evidence of credible threats, the agency said.

